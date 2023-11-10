Why Norwegian tap water is considered the best in the world

Advertisement

Norway is not just celebrated for its breathtaking fjords and Northern Lights; it has also earned an international reputation for the exceptional quality of its tap water.

In 2020, over 90 percent of Norway's population had access to drinking water of high hygienic standards sourced from approved waterworks, along with robust supply stability, according to a survey conducted by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

Across the country, from cities to remote villages, tap water is considered not only safe but also of exceptional quality.

Furthermore, Norwegians have the privilege of being able to drink pure water directly from both the tap and even the most remote mountain streams.

But what makes Norwegian tap water stand out, and why is it considered among the best tap water in the world?

Natural freshwater sources

One of the key reasons behind the exceptional quality of Norwegian tap water is the pristine sources and areas from which it is drawn.

Norway has abundant natural freshwater sources, including glaciers, lakes, and rivers.

These sources are often located in remote, untouched environments, far from industrial pollution and contamination.

As a result, the water collected is pure and often free from many of the impurities found in water from more urbanised regions and countries.

The environmental regulations

Norway has very strict environmental regulations, and this commitment extends to protecting its water sources.

The authorities enforce stringent standards to ensure water quality is maintained and protected.

These regulations include everything from limiting industrial runoff to protecting aquatic ecosystems.

As a result, Norwegian water sources remain largely uncontaminated, contributing to tap water quality.

Naturally high quality… and glacial water

Norwegian tap water requires minimal treatment compared to water in many other countries.

Because of its naturally high quality, extensive chemical treatments or filtration processes are often unnecessary.

With fewer chemicals involved, the water retains its natural freshness and taste.

Furthermore, Norway has a significant source of freshwater in its glaciers. The melting ice from these glaciers feeds into the country's water supply, providing an abundant, clean, cold water source.

Glacial water is known for its exceptional purity, as the ice acts as a natural filter, removing impurities and minerals.

The upside of low population density

Norway's relatively low population density is another essential factor contributing to the country's excellent tap water quality.

With a population of around 5.4 million people (according to 2021 figures) living in a vast landscape, there is less stress on water resources.

This reduced population density minimises the risk of contamination from human activities, ensuring that water sources remain less polluted.

Considering all of the abovementioned factors, Norwegian tap water's reputation as some of the best in the world is well-deserved.

Norway's water sources, strict environmental regulations, minimal treatment, low population density, and an abundance of glacial water all contribute to crystal-clear and high-quality water that flows from taps across the country.

Furthermore, the high confidence in the safety and purity of tap water has led to an emerging trend in Norway – the growing popularity of bottled water sourced from Norwegian springs, which might gradually displace a share of traditional soda products in the market.