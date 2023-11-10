Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Chilly weather expected in southern Norway

Residents of southern Norway should brace for a significant drop in temperatures next week, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

A shift in air currents over the weekend will introduce colder weather to the region, with the chill expected to take hold by Monday.

Despite the likelihood of some sunny spells during the weekend, areas in eastern Norway and southern Norway are expected to experience predominantly cloudy skies.

Meteorologists have advised people to prepare for the colder days ahead.

Norwegian health authorities alert on Covid-19 wave

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has confirmed that the country is experiencing a winter surge of Covid-19, as detailed in its latest bi-weekly report.

With an increase in cases anticipated in the forthcoming weeks, the NIPH underscored the critical need for vaccination among the elderly and at-risk populations to mitigate the spread.

Norwegian hospitals and local authorities have been advised to prepare for a rise in hospitalisations due to the virus.

Additionally, with the flu season potentially commencing before Christmas, flu vaccinations are being recommended for vulnerable groups and healthcare workers.

Low flu vaccination rates among high-risk children in Norway

In Norway, out of the 80,000 children identified as being at high risk for serious flu complications, only 3,000 have received their flu shots, which is 4 percent of the vulnerable population, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

Now, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) is urging parents with at-risk children to promptly contact their local health services or family doctors to ensure their children are vaccinated.

Oslo doctor receives prison sentence for secretly filming colleagues

A retired Oslo doctor has been handed a 30-day prison sentence after being found guilty of secretly recording his female colleagues as they changed out of their work attire.

The man in his sixties will dispute the court's decision, with intentions to appeal on the grounds that his actions were mistakenly interpreted as sexually motivated, according to his defense attorney and reports by the newspaper Nettavisen.

"We believe the court has wrongly attributed to him a motive that is not in line with reality, and even more problematic, has attributed a sexualising motive to the photos that were taken, which we believe is not in line with law and practice," the man's lawyer, Tom Barth-Hofstad, told Nettavisen.