Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Inflation differences in Norway

Inflation is having a significant effect on the personal finances of most people living in Norway, but not all things have increased in prices equally in the last couple of years, according to an overview of Statistics Norway (SSB) figures published by the newspapers Aftenposten/E24 on Wednesday.

Holiday trips and eating at restaurants in Norway are some of the things that have become the most expensive in recent years, while alcohol and tobacco have not seen the same levels of price increase.

The price of holidays and package tours has become 56 percent more expensive since January 2020, while food has become 22 percent more expensive.

The price of using the telephone has risen by just 10 percent, while tobacco (+9.6 percent) and alcohol (+9.1 percent) have seen lower price growth.

Norwegian meteorologists hit by Russian cyber attack

A recent Russian cyber attack on Ukraine resulted in Norwegian meteorologists at Hopen and Bjørnøya losing network and phone coverage for two weeks.

The disruption was revealed in a report prepared by the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM), according to the newspaper Dagbladet.

In the report, the NSM explained that Russia probably wanted to influence Ukraine's military communication capabilities.

At the same time, some people in Norway also lost internet access.

Kindergartens in Bergen affected by several illnesses going around

Several kindergartens in Bergen have been forced to shorten their opening hours and ask parents to keep their children at home if they can due to a high number of illnesses.

"There are clearly a lot of different sicknesses going around now," Mette Westrheim, manager of Leaparken kindergarten, told the local newspaper Bergens Tidende.

She added that a number of employees were ill and that it was difficult to get substitutes.

Several kindergartens in Bergen have reduced their opening hours, while others have had to close individual departments.

Still uncertain when hundreds of Norwegians can get out of Gaza

There are still no updates on when the Norwegian citizens currently in Gaza will be allowed to leave, according to what Norway's ambassador to Egypt, Hilde Klemetsdal, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

"I don't know where we are in the queue, but we are in a queue. We don't know when something will happen. We have been promised that Norwegian citizens will be allowed to come out. We hope it happens as quickly as possible, and we continue to work hard for that and push for it," Klemetsdal said.

There are around 250 Norwegians or people with connections to Norway in Gaza at the moment.

Klemetsdal said they have been in contact with colleagues from other countries who are on the border between Egypt and Gaza.

They say the border was closed for much of Wednesday, and it was uncertain whether Norwegians would be allowed to come out on Thursday.