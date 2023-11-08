Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

House building at the lowest level since 2010

Housing construction in Norway is at its lowest level for 13 years, with 26.2 percent fewer projects beginning this year compared to last year.

Around 16,523 have been granted building permits in the first three quarters of the year, according to new figures from national data agency Statistics Norway.

Even if a permit is granted, it doesn't guarantee that construction will be finished. However, Statistics Norway said that it hadn't seen a decline in the completion rate.

Norwegian government working to correct mistakes after scandal

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was among those grilled in parliament on Tuesday over the conflict of interest scandal that has rocked the top level of Norwegian politics.

He said that the government had worked to right the wrongs that had led to a number of cases involving the government's ministers.

"We have learned from the mistakes that have been made and strengthened routines and guidelines to reduce the risk of new mistakes. After hearing a lot of today's rounds here, I would say that many of the conditions that have been brought forward, action has been taken to do something about to ensure better compliance between routines and compliance," he said.

Advertisement

However, he stressed that impartiality is the responsibility of the individual and not the government.

"Only the individual himself can have a full overview of relationships and ties in his life, which in turn can lead to disqualification," he said.

Norway's krone suffered a fresh dip

Norway's krone weakened significantly on Tuesday, with a euro costing 11.98 kroner, a pound trading for 13.77 kroner and a dollar costing 11.22 kroner.

It means the krone is approaching the same levels as its yearly low against major currencies seen earlier in the year.

"I think that the krone can stay at the current level and potentially weaker as well," Olav Chen from savings and insurance firm Storebrand told business and financial publication E24.

He said the weak krone could help keep inflation and interest rates in Norway high.

Norway to introduce new teacher training regulations

The government has proposed a law which will require teacher training in order to secure a full-time job as a teacher.

The current guidelines require relevant "academic and pedagogical competence", which the government wishes to change to "relevant teacher training".

This means experience teaching will no longer be sufficient to get a full-time teaching job in Norway.