TELL US: How welcome do you feel as a foreigner in Norway?

The actress and author Tinashe Williamson, whose parents came to Norway from Zimbabwe, in September told an interviewer that she had suffered "an extreme amount of racism" when growing up in the village of Vormsund, north east of Oslo, with few friends at school and constant bullying.

Other public figures of visibly foreign background, such as the Green Party MP Lan Marie Nguyen Berg, have also frequently faced racist abuse, both online and in person.

But racism and xenophobia can also affect foreigners far from the public eye in quite subtle ways.

