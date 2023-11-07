Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

MPs to be grilled over conflict of interest cases

Former PM Erna Solberg and current PM Jonas Gahr Støre will be among those grilled during a hearing by the Constitution and Controls Committee in parliament today.

Three ministers who have resigned from their posts and one incumbent minister will also be asked to answer questions on a series of conflict of interest cases which have dominated the headlines in Norway this year.

"In the beginning, there have been clear rules for competence, but when a number of ministers have failed to follow very basic rules, you have to question whether routines and practices have been good enough," committee member Grunde Almeland said to Norwegian newswire NTB.

Solberg will be questioned twice, first about her own scandal and then again on how her government handled partiality and conflict of interest cases.

Competition authority to make decision on bank takeover

The Norwegian Competition Authority is taking a closer look at Nordea's takeover of Danske Bank's Norwegian customer operations.

Danske Bank had announced a sale after it said it was withdrawing from the Norwegian market.

"Well-functioning competition is crucial for Norwegian bank customers to pay the lowest possible interest rate on their mortgages. It is therefore necessary to carry out further analyses of how Nordea's purchase of Danske Bank will affect competition in the banking market," Tina Søreide from the competition authority said.

The deadline for the competition authority to make a decision is January 12th 2024.

Bergen is the country's car capital

Bergen is the city in Norway which is home to more electric cars than anywhere else, Norway's electric car association has said.

Four out of ten cities on the west coast city were powered by electricity, according to the figures released by the association.

Bærum had the second highest share of electric cars at 38.7 percent, and Oslo was third with 37.3 percent of all vehicles being electric. Drammen was the area with the lowest number of electric cars.

Education professionals want national phone rules

Some 75 percent of Norwegian lecturers believe mobile phones disrupt teaching, and 70 percent want national rules implemented.

Norway's education minister has recently commissioned the Norwegian Education Directorate to come up with national guidelines.