Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Energy prices on the rise in Norway

All consumers in Norway can expect energy prices north of 70 øre per kilowatt hour on Monday, forecasts from Europower show.

In northern Norway, the daily price will be 75 øre per kilowatt hour, the highest price level in the region since March 11th.

On Monday evening, the price nationwide will rise to 173 øre per kilowatt hour. Prices in Norway will be just below what they are on the continent.

Central Norway will see its highest prices for six months. In southern Norway, energy prices will be the fifth highest for the past four weeks.

Norwegian schools could go phone-free

Norwegian schools could go mobile phone-free from the New Year, according to the new education minister, Kari Nessa Nordtun.

The Norwegian Directorate of Education has been commissioned to develop a recommendation that phones be avoided in schools.

“It will take too long to get a ban in place. Giving a clear recommendation can be done much faster. Until two or three months is the goal,” Nordtun said.

She added that phones contributed to poor performance and bullying.

“The aim is for us to overcome this and look at restrictions relating to the use of mobile phones in everyday school life,” she said.

Calls for diseased farm salmon to have stickers on packaging

Norway’s Consumer Council wants farmed salon suffering from diseases when it was slaughtered to be labelled.

Director of the Consumer Council Inger Lise Blyverket told public broadcaster NRK that consumers want to know about production and animal welfare.

Previous investigations from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority have found fish with gill disorders, parasites and heart diseases are slaughtered and sold to consumers.

Seafood Norway, which represents the seafood industry, said labelling would serve no purpose and be hard to implement. It said that the diseases the salmon carry do not transfer to humans.

Consumer Council warns against ‘dropshipping’

Norway’s Consumer Council has warned of the additional costs, such as customs bills when ordering from dropshipping sites ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Dropshipping is when an order is placed with an online storefront that doesn’t stock the product in question but forwards the order to a supplier.

These goods come from overseas and can incur customs charges when they arrive in Norway.

The council warned that items trending on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok were typically among the products that are typically dropshipped.