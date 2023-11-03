Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway opens satellite launch site

On Thursday, Norway joined the race to launch satellites from the European continent by inaugurating a new spaceport on the island of Andoya, north of the Arctic Circle.

Isar Aerospace said the "Andoya Spaceport" was to "become the first operational orbital spaceport in continental Europe to finalise the construction of the launch site."

It was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Norway's Crown Prince Haakon nine months after the inauguration of the Esrange spaceport in neighbouring Sweden.

As tensions have grown with Russia, depriving Europe of access to its cosmodromes and launchpads, the site seeks to help European countries strengthen their own capacity for putting small and medium-sized satellites into orbit.

Drivers warned of weekend weather

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has warned of difficult driving in several parts of the country this weekend.

"So the road users themselves must ensure that they are prepared for the conditions they encounter, and ensure that they make smart choices when it comes to their own journey," Nils Karbø of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said in a statement.

"Traveling safely on the roads is a joint responsibility, a commitment between several parties," Karbø added.

Snow, rain that freezes on the ground, risk of flooding and avalanches, and strong winds are among the weather forecast over the weekend.

Firms in Norway may practice ageism

Young workers in Norway may be prioritised over old ones by managers, a new survey has found.

"It is absolutely crucial for the welfare society that we succeed in getting more older workers to continue working longer. Then we have to put an end to the disparagement we see of the seniors," Kari Østerud of the Centre for Senior Policy said in a press release.

Half of managers interviewed by data collection firm Ipsos said that almost half of managers said they would rather hire someone under the age of 30 than over the age of 60.

"We live longer, are healthier than ever before, and research shows that 70-year-olds are as fit as 50-year-olds were in the 1970s. It costs society enormous sums that skilled employees are almost coached out of working life when they have passed the age of 60," Østerud said.

Solberg's career as PM candidate may be over

Six out of ten Norwegians believe that Erna Solberg is finished at the highest level of politics and that she will not be the Conservative Party's prime ministerial candidate in the next general election.

One in three Conservative Party voters also hold the same view.

"Regardless of party affiliation, a significant proportion believe Solberg's days as prime ministerial candidate may be numbered. This also applies within the

Conservative Party's own ranks," Nora Clausen from Opinion said.