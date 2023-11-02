Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Conservatives bleed in latest polls

A poll conducted for the newspaper Aftenposten and public broadcaster NRK show losses for the Conservative Party and that there are 10 parties above the barrier limit.

Despite a fall in support of three percentage points, the Conservative Party is still the largest in the country in terms of the polls.

The governing parties, Labour and the Centre Party, have also fallen in the polls. If an election were held today, the two would combine for 52 parliamentary seats.

The parties that typically make up a right wing bloc would also fail to get a majority if an election were to be held today. Combined the four parties would receive 82 out of 169 seats.

More snowfall to cause travel chaos in Norway

Large amounts of snow are forecast in Norway on Thursday, and public transport firm Ruter has warned of delays.

“Although both Ruter and those responsible for road maintenance are prepared, delays and cancellations in public transport can occur. Ruter, therefore, encourages travellers to allow plenty of time,” the transport company said.

Between 25-40 centimetres of snow are expected in the mountainous areas of Norway on Friday.

Record month for Norwegian seafood

October saw a record month for seafood exports, with the country exporting 18.4 billion kroner worth of seafood last month.

The figure for October was an increase of 22 percent, or 3.3 billion kroner, compared to the same year before, the Norwegian Seafood Council said.

The combination of high salmon prices, increased export volume and the weak Norwegian krone raised the total value to a historically high level.

Norway exported seafood to 116 countries during this time. Salmon made up the largest share of exports by value.

Half of former asylum seekers stripped of citizenship in Norway remain in the country.

Some 52 percent of former asylum seekers who are stripped of citizenship or permanent residence in Norway are allowed to remain in the country.

Of those who have their citizenship or permanent residence revoked, figures from the Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers show that 52 percent are granted a new residence permit.

Since 2017 only six of of the 272 who have had their citizenship revoked have been deported.

The most common reason the UDI revokes permanent residence or citizenship is that they have provided false details to the UDI in their application.