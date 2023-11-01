Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Interest rate increase unlikely this week

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, will not raise the key interest rate this week, analysts have said.

However, there is a large amount of interest as to whether the bank will signal whether the interest rate peak will still be in December or whether rates have already peaked due to lower-than-forecast inflation.

"Such things will be read with a magnifying glass. But I think, on the whole, that they don't change that much in the wording they used last time and that they try to make this quite neutral in relation to the message at the time," Marius Gonsholt Hov at Handelsbanken told the Norwegian newswire NTB.

When the interest rate was last raised in September, the bank's governor, Ida Wolden Bache, said December would likely require another rate increase to help bring down inflation.

The government misinformed parliament over proposed cuts to private schools

The government plans to save 500 million kroner annually by cutting subsidies to private schools offering primary and secondary schools. The cuts will affect many international schools that have said they will need to close.

Norway's government had misinformed parliament when it said that private schools had been informed about the impending cut.

"We apologise that this was not presented correctly, and the Ministry of Education will write a letter to the Storting and draw attention to the error," Marius Seljedal, department director in the Ministry of Education, said to the newspaper Vårt Land.

Parents, teachers and schools have shared their concerns about the proposal with The Local, with schools fearing closures, staff fearing for their jobs, and parents concerned for their children's education.

More snow on the way

The rest of the week will see more snow arrive in eastern Norway, which could lead to more trouble on Norwegian roads.

After snow on Monday and Tuesday, more snow will arrive on Thursday.

Norway's Transport Minister wants a review into the preparedness on Norwegian roads.

"I think it is natural that we go through this incident and look in particular at both ploughing readiness and whether such incidents are handled in a good way when this occurs," he told radio P4.

Scooter company fined for fires in Bergen

Ryde has received 400,000 kroner in fines for a series of fires involving its scooters.

In the winter and spring of 2021 and 2022, there were four fires in Ryde's premises in Bergen. All the fires were caused by electric scooter batteries.

The scooter company is believed to have broken the fire and explosions act by the police.