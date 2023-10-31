Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Snowy weather hits eastern and southern Norway

Eastern Norway and southern Norway experienced chaotic weather and road conditions on Monday, with traffic accidents and long queues plaguing the region.

Unfortunately, the outlook doesn't seem any brighter as meteorologists predict another round of heavy snowfall on Thursday, with some areas expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow, according to the newspaper VG.

Meteorologist Bente Wahl warned residents to prepare for more disruptions.

Monday saw relentless snowfall, and Tuesday may bring more of the same. While there might be some snow sprinkles in the north of eastern Norway, the brunt of the snowfall is expected to occur north of Oslo.

The next significant snowfall is anticipated on Thursday, followed by the possibility of continued rainfall over the weekend, especially in the lowlands.

Central Norway and western Norway have been fortunate in mostly avoiding the snowfall thus far. Still, there is a slight change in the weather expected in western Norway from Wednesday.

Google seeks 860 Megawatts for planned data centre in Norway

Google has submitted an application for 860 megawatts of power output to support its proposed data centre in Gromstul, Skien Municipality in Vestfold og Telemark County.

This amount of electricity is equivalent to 5 percent of Norway's total electricity consumption, or the power needed for half a million households.

However, Google has not yet confirmed its plans to construct the data centre on the land it acquired in 2019.

Sondre Ronander, Communications Manager at Google Norway, stated that they are still in the preliminary project phase.

Financial crisis looms for Norway's fourth-largest hospital

St. Olav's Hospital in Trondheim, the country's fourth-largest hospital, could run out of money, according to recent reports by the newspaper Aftenposten.

In the hospital's latest board documents, a statement revealed that the institution is on track to run out of liquidity by 2024.

The hospital's financial outlook has significantly deteriorated since May of this year, with a nearly quarter-of-a-billion kroner drop in its 2023 result estimate.

The primary reason for these financial challenges is the record system known as Helseplattformen, intended to enhance the healthcare system in central Norway.

Originally budgeted at 3.7 billion kroner, the cost of implementing Helseplattformen has already soared past 5.1 billion kroner, and there is uncertainty about the final expense.

Man convicted of murderer apprehended at Norwegian border

On Monday, a man convicted of murder was intercepted by Norwegian authorities at a random border checkpoint in Kirkenes in far northeastern Norway.

The man attempted to pass through using a counterfeit ID card, but upon closer examination, the police discovered a European arrest warrant issued against him.

The Lithuanian authorities are seeking the man's arrest and extradition due to his evasion of a murder-related prison sentence in his home country.