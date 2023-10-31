'I could lose my job': How private school cuts will affect foreigners in Norway

Advertisement

Norway's government plans to save 515 million kroner by 2028 by cutting subsidies given private and international schools that combine primary and secondary education.

The higher per-pupil cost of operating private schools due to their smaller size means the government provides extra grants for the first 40-50 students at private schools.

Combined schools receive these grants twice, once for the first students at the primary level and once again for the first students at the secondary level.

The government has claimed that the intention of the subsidy scheme wasn't to pay grants twice to schools that offer both primary and secondary education and that this would be phased out.

"I could lose my job here in Norway as my school is an international combined school. It seems like these schools will be affected very badly and could be forced to close. I would have to leave the country," one teacher at an international school who could be affected and wished to remain anonymous told The Local.

In addition to the concerns of teachers, one international school has said that education institutions would likely have to close their doors as a result of the cuts.

Another reader, Swetha, told The Local that the move would mean more foreign residents see their future away from Norway in the long term.

"The fees will be very high, and parents can't manage to pay such huge fees. As a result, they will be forced to take their children out of school. And eventually, move out of Norway to another country," they said.

Rahul, whose children attend an international school, is one parent who wouldn't be able to afford increased fees.

"We as parents are already paying 8,000 kroner monthly in fees for both our children. A cut in subsidies will mean that this cost will go up drastically, and it will be very difficult to cope with this, and we will be forced to move our kids to local schools. At this time in their life, it will be difficult for them to adjust to a local school with the Norwegian language," he said.

Prabhu is another teacher who told The Local that they feared for their own job as well as their colleague's jobs. He added the cuts would go against the right to choose which type of education that one in Norway receives.

"It is against the students' right of choice of education, and the cuts will strongly affect the education of the children of expats," Prabhu said.

Having to move schools due to international school closures could be distressing for children, one reader said.

"It would get difficult if we have to move schools or the school closes. It would be emotionally traumatic for kids," the reader wrote.

Similarly, Avesh shared how international schools helped to prevent disruption to his children's education while he followed his career to other countries.

"My kids have been in international school since the start of their education, I have been moving countries quite often and having children in international school makes it easy," Avesh said.

"The government should really promote all educational institutions. Cutting subsidies for education is the last thing any government should do," Avesh added.