Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Electricity prices to soar across Norway on Monday

On Monday, electricity prices across various regions of the country experienced a significant surge, marking some of the highest rates seen in months.

In northern Norway (price area NO4), electricity prices will skyrocket to just over 68 øre/kWh, reaching their highest price since March 11th.

Meanwhile, in central Norway (price area NO3), the average electricity price increased to just under 70 øre/kWh, the highest daily rate since May 8th.

In southern Norway, prices will remain relatively consistent throughout the day, but the Bergen area (price area NO5) will stand out with the highest daily price at 79 øre/kWh, just slightly exceeding rates in the Oslo area (price area NO1) and the region between Sunnhordland and Buskerud (price area NO2) by 1 øre/kWh.

Oslo sees surge in rental homes amidst sluggish sales

Oslo has witnessed a significant influx of homes available for rent, driven by challenges in the housing market where properties are struggling to sell.

Christian Rasmussen, the managing director of the rental platform Hybel, told the newspaper Finansavisen, the number of rental advertisements increased by 50 to 70 percent compared to the previous year.

During this period, the online rental platform Hybel saw a total of 1,767 homes advertised for rent, compared to 1,143 during the same timeframe in the previous year, indicating an average growth rate of 55 percent.

Consequently, many homeowners are opting to temporarily rent out their properties, with hopes for a more favourable market in the future.

On Wednesday, Finn.no, the largest online marketplace in Norway, listed a total of 2,140 homes for rent in Oslo, representing a 41 percent increase from the same day last year.

Sharp price hikes ahead of Black Friday

As Black Friday, set for November 24th this year, approaches, consumers in Norway face significant price increases on various goods.

Approximately 33 percent of the products monitored by the price comparison service Prisjakt Norge have seen price hikes throughout October, according to the newspaper E24.

Notably, around 13 percent of these items, roughly 800,000 in number, have witnessed price increases exceeding 10 percent.

Christoffer Reina of Prisjakt Norge said he believes that this trend may be linked to the new marketing regulations stipulating that pre-sale prices must reflect the lowest price a product has been offered at in the 30 days preceding a campaign.

Therefore, as shoppers gear up for Black Friday, they should remain vigilant for price fluctuations and evaluate deals accordingly.

Norway’s King Harald to resume duties following recovery

King Harald is set to return to his royal duties on Monday, as confirmed by communications manager Guri Varpe to the newspaper VG.

The king had been on sick leave since testing positive for Covid-19 a week ago, during which time he experienced mild cold symptoms and followed necessary health protocols.

Now, his recovery allows him to resume his responsibilities.