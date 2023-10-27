Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Father of Olympic champion arrested over abuse claims

Norwegian police said on Thursday they had opened an investigation into accusations of abuse made by Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his brothers Henrik and Filip against their father, Gjert.

"We have carried out several preliminary investigations, and the information that emerged has led to the opening of an enquiry, said police inspector Terese Braut Vage.

"The aim is to determine whether criminal offences have been committed," she added in a statement.

The Ingebrigtsen brothers said in a joint article in the Norwegian daily VG last week: "We grew up with a very aggressive and authoritarian father, who used physical violence and threats as part of his upbringing.

"We still feel a sense of discomfort and fear that we have felt since childhood," they added.

Their father denies the accusations. He had coached the brothers up until the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Swedish criminal networks operating in Norway

Swedish gangs are active in almost all of Norway, the head of Norway's serious crime unit has said.

The criminal networks were active in 11 out of 12 of Norway's police districts, Kripos chief Kristin Kvinge has said.

"We see the presence of Swedish criminal networks in almost all police districts," she said.

Advertisement

The Swedish Foxtrot network was active in six police districts and has been involved in a gang war which has rocked Sweden recently.

"I think it is good that we have identified that they are here because then we can make an effort," Kvinge said.

Energy subsidies have changed the deals that attract households

The proportion of households in Norway signed up to a spot price deal in Norway has increased sharply, with the government energy subsidy believed to be behind the increase.

The number of customers on a spot price deal has increased from 75 percent to 92 per cent, the newspaper Aftenposten reports.

Few companies still offer a fixed price due to the market changes, Olav Botnen from Volt Power Analytics told Aftenposten.

He said that fixed-price deals would only be attractive again if a surge in energy prices were expected. Prices in Norway are expected to be stable over the coming winter.

A large number of Norway's emergency shelters are in need of repairs

Four out of ten emergency shelters in Norway require repairs. There are a number of private and public emergency shelters across Norway.

The shelters can be located in office buildings, schools, kindergartens, housing associations, businesses, shops and hotels.

Assistant Chief Georg Bryn in the Civil Defense has said a more thorough review of the country's shelters is needed for a proper overview.