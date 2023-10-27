Seven events not to miss in Norway this November

Advertisement

Gingerbread city in Bergen

Pepperkakebyen is the world's largest gingerbread city and is one of Bergen's most beloved winter traditions.

For more than 30 years, locals in the city on Norway's west coast have contributed gingerbread houses to the exhibition held in Kode Permanenten, close to Byparken.

The attraction opens on November 18th this year, with free or reduced entry for children. Tickets for adults cost 150 kroner, and all profits from the gingerbread city go towards children's charitable causes.

Tickets can be bought online and on the door. More information is available in English.

Christmas markets begin to open

From mid-November to early December, Christmas markets up and down the country will begin to pop up. Jul i Vinterland (Oslo), Christmas at Bærums Verk, The Christmas market in Kristiansand, Hadeland Glassverk, Christmas in Viken and Vinterland in Sandnes are among the markets which typically open in November.

Other popular markets, such as Trondheim, Bergen and Tromsø, typically hold off until December to open.

As is tradition, The Local will publish its list of the best Christmas markets in Norway and, when they open, closer to the opening.

Film fra Sør

Films from the global south will be front and centre during the Film fra Sør film festival, held in Oslo between November 11th and November 19th.

The film will allow movie buffs to enjoy some of the best cinema from Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East.

In addition to a wide array of films from around the world, there will be several additional activities, such as party nights.

A full overview of the program is available, as well as a full list of films that will be shown.

Oslo World music festival

It's not just global cinema being put in the spotlight during November, music from around the world is also being championed.

The Oslo World festival runs from the end of October until November 5th. In addition to the wide range of genres on offer, there is also an extensive non-musical programme consisting of seminars, art exhibitions and other expressions.

You can buy tickets for individual events on the website of the festival.

Exhibitions ending in Sandnes

There are two exhibitions which draw to a close in Sandnes in November. The first is the "Mot" (Courage) exhibition, which is based on the international refugee crisis. The exhibition is comprised of a mix of pictures, sculptures and installations.

The second exhibition is "Stay with Me", in which visual artist Natasja Askelund uses portraits to demonstrate the possibility of reflection.

Both the exhibitions are at Sandnes Kunstforening.

Bergen Festival of Lights

November 25th will see the Festival of Lights, which is the traditional annual opening of the Christmas season in Norway.

Families are invited to light torches and enjoy music, entertainment and a fireworks display.

Winter sports season begins

Snowfall-dependent, the winter sports season in Norway will begin towards the end of November. Ski resorts and cross-country tracks across the country will be groomed and opened across the country.