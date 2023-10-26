Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norway's serious crime unit unable to keep up with crime networks

The National Crime Investigation Service (Kripos) is only able to actively investigate 40 of the 100 criminal networks it is aware of in Norway and has asked the government for more resources.

"We see that the criminal networks are growing, and we are unable to keep up," Kristin Kvinge, chief of Kripos, told the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

Around 1,200 people are involved in these criminal networks in Norway, according to Kvinge.

Understaffed police districts make it hard for the police to target criminal networks, as it often requires a large amount of manpower and resources to do so.

Norway's Justice Minister has said that the government has put forward several measures to tackle criminal networks in its budget for 2024.

Banks to merge to create Norway's largest

Sparebank 1 SR-Bank and Sparebank 1 Sørøost-Norge will merge to become Norway's largest savings bank. The new bank will be called Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge.

"We are now consolidating our position as Norway's by far the largest savings bank and second-largest bank, which will be a strong competitor to Norwegian and Nordic commercial banks", Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer of Sparebank 1 SR-Bank told the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

The head office for the new bank will be just outside of Oslo. The bank will manage around 500 billion kroner in assets.

Oslo Airport warns of fraud attempts

Fraudsters are pretending to be Oslo Airport and are advertising the sale of lost luggage on social media, Oslo Airport Gardermoen has warned.

"We are constantly made aware that there are people out there pretending to be us, Oslo Airport Gardermoen. There is only one official Facebook page for Oslo Airport, and it is marked with a blue certification mark," the airport wrote in a social media post.

Avinor, which operates Norway's airports, reminded travellers that it will never ask users to submit sensitive information.

Similar types of scams have been attempted by fraudsters posing as Norway's mail service and purporting to sell undelivered goods.

New city council presented in Oslo

Eirik Lae Solberg presented Oslo's new city council on Wednesday. He said that the city will become a greener and safer city for children.

The new city council will be governed by the Conservative Party and Liberal Party and be supported by the Progress Party and Christian Democratic Party.