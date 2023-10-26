Everything that changes in Norway in November 2023

Advertisement

New dietary requirements in Norway

The Norwegian Directorate of Health will publish a new Norwegian reference value for energy and nutrients on November 22nd.

Earlier this year, the new Nordic nutrition recommendations were unveiled, which recommended changes to diets in Norway by advising people to cut back on red meat and to eat more fish.

The new Norwegian benchmarks will be launched in November, and revised dietary guidelines will be put forward in 2024.

Winter tyre season

Suitable tyres are required during the Norwegian winters due to icy conditions reducing road surface grip.

The season began in northern Norway in October. The rest of the country will be required to use winter treads from November 1st.

In the winter, tyres must have a minimum pattern millimetre depth of 3mm. Cars can also be fitted with studded tyres that can only be used during the winter season.

There are different requirements for heavy vehicles over 3,500 kg. You can read about the rules for heavier vehicles here.

Being caught with the wrong tyres results in a fine of up to 750 kroner per tyre.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about winter tyres in Norway

Interest rate decision

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, will meet to decide whether it will raise interest rates in the country.

The good news for those who have seen the cost of their loan and mortgage increase over the past few years is that a rate hike in November is unlikely.

The bank has previously signalled that a potential hike could come in December rather than November. Lower than-forecast inflation figures also mean that the bank may hold off from raising rates completely and that rates peaked in September.

Advertisement

All Saints Day

November 1st is All Saints Day in Norway. Christians use the day to celebrate saints of a church, known or unknown.

In Norway, its tradition is to place lit candles and wreaths on the graves of loved ones.

However, the day is not a public holiday, meaning you will only get it off work if you specifically book it.

Movement on private school funding cuts

Norway's government has moved to cut the subsidies paid out to combined primary and secondary private schools.

This change affects a number of international schools in Norway, and some have told The Local that it will be impossible to stay open in the long term.

The government included the proposal in its budget for 2024 in order to cut 515 million kroner in costs by 2028.

Advertisement

Its proposal has not yet received a majority in parliament, and the government hasn't agreed on the budget with the Socialist Left Party, which it relies on for support.

Confirmation on whether the proposal will go ahead will be received once the budget for next year is passed through parliament. This is likely to happen in November or December.

READ ALSO: 'International school funding cuts will hurt Norway's ability to attract foreign talent'

Winter sports season in Norway to begin

Snowfall-dependent, the winter sports season in Norway will begin towards the end of November. Ski resorts and cross-country tracks across the country will be groomed and opened across the country.

The winter season sports season will see many start jobs in the industry.

Regional air travel in Norway could see big shakeup

Norway's competition authority is expected to decide on whether the takeover of Widerøe by Norwegian can be given the green light to go ahead.

Widerøe is Norway's biggest regional airline. Norwegian's takeover would mean that competition within Norway is lessened.

This could lead to fewer routes being offered and higher ticket prices. The Norwegian takeover also signals the end of Winderøe's collaboration with SAS.