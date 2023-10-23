Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Education union calls on government to end violence against teachers

The new head of the Norwegian Education Association, Geir Røsvoll, has asked the new education minister to take action against rising violence against teachers.

Teachers are among the professional groups in Norway most at risk of being exposed to violence, the newspaper Klasskampen writes.

“The increasing violence is frightening, and it is a situation that cannot continue. It must be safe to go to work. When the situation is as it is, strong measures must be taken,” Røsvoll said.

In 2022, there were 20,000 reports of violence and threats against staff in schools in Norway’s 20 largest municipalities, according to the Education Association.

Man shot dead by police after hostage situation

A man was shot by the police in Stavanger on Sunday evening after fleeing a traffic incident and taking a hostage. The suspect died of his injuries in hospital.

“The police immediately launched a search for the man, and at 10:44pm, we received a report that the person had gotten into a car and taken the driver hostage. The police quickly tracked down the car and followed it towards Stavanger. The suspect then shot out of the window and at the police,” Victor Fenne-Jensen in the south west police district said.

According to police, an officer and hostage were also hit by gunfire.

“The perpetrator was transported to Stavanger University Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. The hostage has suffered moderate gunshot wounds and should not be life-threatening. The police officer was shot in the chest, but due to the use of a bulletproof vest, he is not injured,” Fenne-Jensen said.

Norway in talks with the EU over the fourth energy market package

Norway’s government will hold talks with the EU over an energy package which the government had previously said that it would refuse to introduce.

“We are now working to see what consequences this may have for Norway and what room for action we have,” Terje Aasland, Minister of Oil and Energy, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Critics of the scheme argue that it means that Norway will be fully integrated into the European energy market.

Cost of winter tyres has increased significantly

The price of new winter tyres has increased by between 20-50 percent, according to tyre centres.

Several centres estimated that a set of winter treads for a large car would cost between 15,000 and 20,000 kroner.

This has led to concerns that consumers may choose cheaper and less safe alternatives, public broadcaster NRK reports.