Norwegian word of the day: Høstkos

Høstkos is a Norwegian noun best translated as "autumn cosiness", but what it means exactly depends on who you talk to. It's a compound of the word for autumn (høst) and cosy (kos).

Høst shares it with the English noun "harvest": both derive from the Old Norse word haust. Haust originally referred to gathering but became used as the general term for the season in which farmers gathered their crops.

In the UK, as populations moved away from rural living, haust was overtaken by "autumn" from the Latin term autumnus in general speech, and from the 1500s onwards "harvest" took on a narrower, specifically agricultural meaning.

Scandinavian countries remained largely rural farming societies for much longer and were influenced by Latin to a lesser degree, which is why they kept the same term for the season between summer and winter.

As for kos, it is a word used to describe a warm and cosy atmosphere, both physically and emotionally. For example, doing an autumnal activity could be considered høstkos.

Kos comes in many forms, such as familiekos (family cosiness) and peiskos (fireplace cosiness).

Use it like this?

I helgen skal jeg fokusere på høstkos med familien

This weekend, I am focusing on cosy autumnal activities with the family.