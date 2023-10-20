schools Paywall free
What are your views on Norway's planned international school funding cuts?
Norway's government has proposed in its budget to cut funding for private schools, with fears that many international schools may be forced to close. If you are affected take a minute to share your views.
We're interested in hearing from anyone living in or connected to Norway -- whether they teach at, or send their children to an international or other private school, are affected in another way, or aren't directly affected at all.
