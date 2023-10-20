Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Storm hits western Norway

Vestland County in western Norway is currently grappling with a powerful storm, as reported by the newspaper Bergens Tidende (BT). The weather conditions have led to falling trees and the closure of the Hardanger Bridge.

The storm has brought strong winds and heavy rainfall, also affecting areas in Agder, in southern Norway. These conditions are likely to create challenging driving situations, as the Norwegian Road Administration noted on its website.

Kjetil Larsen, a traffic operator at the Road Traffic Center, revealed reports of fallen trees in Sauda and further up in Samnanger and Modalen.

The Meteorological Institute has documented wind gusts of up to 36 meters per second in Agder and mountainous regions.

The police in Agder have issued a warning about slippery roads, urging motorists to exercise caution. They reported widespread slippery road conditions across the county.

Meteorologists have issued an orange-level danger warning for gusts in parts of Agder and the inland areas of Rogaland and Hordaland.

Number of GPs in Norway increases

A recent status report on the GP service by the Norwegian Directorate of Health highlighted a significant increase in the number of general practitioners (GPs).

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Care, this year has seen 43,000 more residents gain access to a GP compared to the previous year.

The report credits this growth to the government's subsidy scheme, which has attracted and recruited several new GPs.

There have been 167 new GPs added this year, which is double the number from the same period last year.

Student involved in Oslo University knife attack to remain in detention

A student accused of a knife attack at the University of Oslo (UiO) has agreed to an additional four weeks of detention, the newspaper Khrono reported on Friday.

The incident occurred at the end of August when the student allegedly attacked two university employees.

The charges against the student include attempted murder and bodily harm. Multiple sources suggest that the motivation behind the stabbing may be related to the student's failure on an exam.

The Oslo District Court is set to consider the police's request for an extension of detention on Friday.

Rocket and drone attacks target Norwegian-guarded military base in Iraq

Ain al-Asad, a military base in Iraq's Anbar province, came under a rocket and drone attack on Thursday evening. The base, which hosts American and international forces, including Norwegian personnel, went through the attack without reported injuries.

According to Reuters, several explosions were heard within the base following the incident. Jonny Karlsen, a spokesperson at the Norwegian Armed Forces' operational headquarters, confirmed that a rocket struck around 7.30 pm Norwegian time, landing approximately nine kilometres away.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to the base.

Around 30 Norwegian soldiers are involved in a guard and security mission at the base.