Powerful storm hits parts of western and southern Norway

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rainfall, affecting areas in Agder and the interior of Vestland.

The weather conditions led to falling trees and the closure of the Hardanger Bridge.

These conditions were likely to create challenging driving situations, as the Norwegian Road Administration noted on its website.

Kjetil Larsen, a traffic operator at the Road Traffic Center, revealed reports of fallen trees in Sauda and further up in Samnanger and Modalen.

Strong gusts and dangerous roads

The Meteorological Institute has documented wind gusts of up to 36 meters per second in Agder and mountainous regions.

The police in Agder have issued a warning about slippery roads, urging motorists to exercise caution. They reported widespread slippery road conditions across the county.

Meteorologists have issued an orange-level danger warning for gusts in parts of Agder and the inland areas of Rogaland and Hordaland.

These gusts are anticipated to be among the most potent in the past decade.

Ferry departures cancelled

Fjord Line has cancelled several departures on Thursday and Friday due to the storm, the newspaper Dagbladet reported on Thursday.

Color Line has also cancelled several departures on Friday and Saturday due to adverse weather conditions.

If you’re planning a trip in the affected regions, make sure to check the road conditions on the website of the Road Traffic Centre and the latest weather forecasts and danger warnings on yr.no.