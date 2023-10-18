Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Oslo named the most expensive part of the country to live in

Oslo is the country’s most expensive place to live, according to a ranking from the Home Owners National Association.

On average, a household has to fork out around 270,095 kroner to live in and own a place in the capital, according to its housing cost index.

The neighbouring municipalities of Bærum and Nesodden were the second most expensive to live in. The average costs were 248,739 kroner and 226,607 kroner, respectively.

Hvaler was the only municipality in the country that made the top ten and was not in the Oslo region. There, housing costs averaged 202,845 kroner.

Meanwhile, the national average housing cost was 180,000 kroner, up 23 percent from the year before. Next year, housing costs are expected to cost just over 200,000 kroner.

Costs, including property tax, municipal fees, energy costs, interest costs, insurance and maintenance costs were a part of the index.

Wind power was worth 7.6 billion kroner last year

Due to high energy prices in Norway and overseas last year, wind power was worth 7.6 billion kroner for Norway, according to national data agency Statistics Norway.

The high energy prices contributed to a sevenfold increase in the value of wind power generated in 2021.

2022 was a record year for power, farming, oil and gas.

Norway’s government has proposed a tax on wind power in its state budget for 2024.

Person found dead after an extensive search in Lindesnes

A person has been found dead in a forested area in Lindesnes in southern Norway, the police have said.

There had been a large search operation for a seven-year-old boy in the same area since Sunday. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the body.

“The person was found by search crews around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon in what we had defined as the search area. The discovery is linked to the search for the missing person, but the police specify that the person has not been identified,” Tom Einar Gausdal from the Agder police district said in an announcement.

Royal Palace has a 210 million budget gap for security overhaul

A security project for the Royal Palace that was previously expected to cost 590 million kroner will instead cost 800 million kroner.

“Both the pandemic and unforeseen increases in material costs have affected the progress of the project and contributed to cost increases,” senior adviser Hilde Greve Mo in the Ministry of Local Government and District Affairs told Dagbladet Børsen.

The project began in 2016.