Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

A 7-year-old boy still missing in southern Norway

A missing seven-year-old in Lindesnes, southern Norway, has still not been found after getting lost on a family hunting trip on Sunday.

Some 20 dog teams joined the search in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Search efforts would be stepped again on Tuesday morning.

“We have had 20 dog teams that have been searching all night. They consist of three people each - one from the Red Cross, one from the Home Guard and a dog handler,” John Repstad from Agder police district said.

Up to 700 volunteers searched the area where the boy went missing in Heddan on Monday. The terrain in the area, marshes, streams, knolls and crags, has made the search difficult.

Erna Solberg vows to help rebuild trust in Norwegian politics

Former PM and Conservative Party leader Erna Solberg said that she would help regain the trust the public has lost in politicians after a series of scandals among Norway’s political elite.

Solberg has been the centre of a conflict of interest storm after it was revealed that her husband had traded shares thousands of times while she was PM – something which constitutes a conflict of interest under parliamentary guidelines.

“In any case, I want to take my share of responsibility for cleaning up what has happened and contribute to regaining the trust people lose in politics as a result of such cases,” she said.

Her comments come after Støre sacked his former foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, over a conflict of interest case involving her own husband’s share trading.

King and crown prince meet Fosen protestors

Activists demonstrating against the wind turbines ruled illegal in Fosen met King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon at the palace on Monday.

“It was a very strong moment for us, emotionally charged,” Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen, one of the activists, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

“We experienced not only being believed, but a human meeting with someone who really meets people with compassion and sympathy. It makes a world of difference in the face of this state, which is so strong and arrogant and difficult to talk to,” she added.

In 1997, King Harald apologised to the Sami people for the Norwegianisation process on behalf of the rest of the country.

Deadline for answering Control and Constitution Committee

The parliamentary committee investigating a number of conflict of interest cases has its deadline for responses on how the government handles parliamentary guidelines today.