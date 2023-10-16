Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Impending government reshuffle

Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre could announce a reshuffle as early as Monday, according to reports in the Norwegian media.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt is expected to be one of the people moved out of a top post.

She has been involved in a conflict of interest case since the summer when it was revealed her husband had traded shares while she had been in office. The minister has already been informed she is leaving the post, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

Climate Minister Epsen Barth Eide is considered to be one of the favourites to take over the foreign ministry.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bjørnar Skjæran is expected to be moved, and so is Education Minister Tonje Brenna.

The outgoing mayor of Stavanger, Kari Nessa Nordtun, is expected to be given a role in government.

Housing costs increase by 23 percent

Housing costs have increased by 23 percent from last year to this year, according to figures from the Home Owners Association.

Next year, it is expected that housing costs will increase by a further 12 percent.

"Galloping housing costs affect everyone but hit particularly hard for those who struggle the most from before. If this development continues, we fear for the Norwegian housing model and that many who today own their own home will be forced into the rental market," Morten Andreas Meyer, from the house owners association, said.

Finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said the government was trying to keep as many in work as possible to help homeowners.

"And we must ensure that we keep people in work. This is how the government will ensure a safer financial everyday life for homeowners and everyone. In addition, we are taking concrete measures such as strengthening the electricity subsidy scheme," he said.

Search for missing seven-year-old in Lindesnes

A seven-year-old went missing while on a family hunting trip in Lindesnes, southern Norway. As of 5:30am on Monday, he had not been found after going missing at 1:30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Around 40 people were taking part in searches on Monday morning. Drones and helicopters were used in the search through the night.

Norway's Euro hopes dashed in Spain defeat

Norway succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Spain, which meant the 2008 and 2012 champions progressed from Group A of the Euro 2024 qualification round, along with Scotland.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi scored early in the second half. Norway can still qualify through the playoffs but will need to hold onto third place and hope Serbia qualify from Group G.