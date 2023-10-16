How can I watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Norway?

Advertisement

When and where is the World Cup taking place?

India is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Norway, meaning that games start between 6am and 10:30am, Norwegian time.

The world cup is One Day International cricket, meaning there will only be two innings, with each inning lasting a maximum of 50 overs.

The games can last up to nine hours, meaning that you should be able to catch some of the action on work days.

Ten countries are participating – India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Australia – playing 48 matches.

One match will be played per day until November 12th (apart from November 4th and November 11th, where two matches will be played). The semi-finals will take place on November 15th and 16th, and the final will start at 9.30am on Sunday, November 19th.

Until October 29th, almost all matches start at 10.30am Norwegian time, except for at 7am on October 21st (Netherlands vs Sri Lanka) and October 27th (Australia vs New Zealand).

From October 30th until the final on November 19th, matches will instead start at 9.30am, with a couple of exceptions – New Zealand vs Pakistan on November 4th, and Australia vs Bangladesh on November 11th, which will both start at 6am Norwegian time.

Can I watch it on Norwegian TV?

Cricket isn't a particularly popular sport in Norway, so none of the games will be broadcast on Norwegian TV.

The best bet for watching the Cricket World Cup is a VPN. With a VPN, you can virtually change your device's location so that you can access the matches on a foreign streaming service.

This means you will need to pay out for a subscription to a foreign sports service on top of shelling out for a VPN. Some of these services attempt to actively block VPN users, so it is worth considering that your choice of streaming service may not even work – even if you do use a streaming service.

Is it legal to use a VPN?

Using a VPN for work or personal use in Norway is legal. The use of a VPN is legal, provided you are not breaking any laws - such as digital piracy. However, using a VPN may also violate the terms of service of your selected streaming service.

What about pubs?

The early starts and lack of interest in cricket mean that few pubs will consider showing the cricket. Given Norway's strict licensing laws, no sports bar will be opening early to show the start of games either.

Additionally, as the games aren't being shown by a Norwegian broadcaster, there aren't going to be any bars that have the rights to show the games.