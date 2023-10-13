Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Fosen activists block oil and energy ministry

Activists protesting against the wind turbines in Fosen blocked off the entrance to the Ministry of Oil and Energy on Friday morning, and have warned that several government ministries will be blocked throughout the day.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has previously joined protests against the wind farm at Fosen, will join the demonstrators.

Fresh protests were launched earlier this week to mark two years since Norway’s Supreme Court ruled the wind farm was illegal. The ruling came as the wind turbines interfered with Sami’s protected cultural practice of herding reindeer.

READ MORE: Norway's row with indigenous Sami explained

Norway’s energy prices to be influenced by the continent

Energy prices in Norway will continue to be affected by prices on the continent unless the government were to take drastic action.

“Norwegian electricity prices have followed European power prices very closely for many years and will continue to do so unless very drastic measures are taken,” Inge Gran, head of Norway’s energy price committee, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

In order to prevent energy prices being affected by the continent, the government would need to move to limit exports. The government has previously ruled out doing this due to the EEA agreement.

However, The energy committee said there may be more room to manoeuvre within the agreement than the government is aware of.

“There can always be more room for manoeuvre than one might first think. You will not be able to conclude that without deciding to challenge it and possibly get a court case,” Gran said.

Fresh city council coalition talks in Oslo

The Conservative Party and Liberal Party in Oslo have invited the Progress Party and the Christian Democratic Party to fresh talks regarding the city council.

Advertisement

The parties will meet at 2pm on Friday to negotiate a coalition agreement. Cooperation with the Christian Democratic Party and Progress Party will be required for the Conservative Party and Liberal Party as they do not have enough seats to secure a majority on the city council.

Norway keep euro qualifying hopes alive

Norway beat Cyprus 4-0 to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship alive.

Norway are in third, heading into the final two group games against Scotland, who top the group, and Spain, who are in second with a game in hand on Norway and Scotland.

In Larnaca, Erling Haaland scored his fifth and sixth goals of the qualifying campaign. Alexander Sorloth and Fredrik Aursnes also struck as Norway crushed Cyprus 4-0.

Norway currently has 10 points, Spain 12 and Scotland 15.