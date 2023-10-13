How you can watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on TV in Norway
If you are a Rugby fan in Norway, there are a few ways you can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals this weekend.
The Rugby World Cup finals are reaching a climax, with the quarter-finals set to take place in France this weekend.
The quarter-finals feature some heavyweight clashes, including Ireland vs New Zealand and France vs South Africa. In the other quarter-finals, England play Fiji and Wales play Argentina.
There is some good news and bad news when it comes to the Rugby World Cup. The good news is that while all the games will be shown on Norwegian TV, they will not be free-to-air.
Sports broadcaster Viaplay holds the rights to the Rugby World Cup but will be showing every game. A slight relief is that you will not need to have the most expensive Viaplay subscription, only Viaplay Medium.
Viaplay medium includes other sports such as Formula 1, the German Bundesliga, UFC and more. The top tier includes the same, and the premier league. Viaplay Medium starts from 399 kroner per month, and Viaplay Total starts from 749 kroner per month. Subscriptions are not binding, meaning you can cancel when you wish - after the tournament, for example.
All matches will be available for replay 48 hours after the game ends, so you will have a decent window to catch up on any action you may have missed.
Other places to watch the Rugby World Cup in Norway
If you don't want to contract your own TV package, there are several other places you can go to watch the games live.
These are typically Irish pubs and sports bars that regularly show live sports. Below are some of the bards showing the Rugby World Cup, but make sure you check in your part of Norway if there is a pub or sports bar.
Oslo:
- The Wild Rover
- The Dubliner
- O'Reilly's
- Wild Rover
- Bernies
Bergen:
- Metz
- Brian Boru Irish Pub
- Scruffy Murphy's
- Finnegans Bergen
Stavanger:
- Champs Sportsbar Stavnager
- The Irishman
Trondheim:
- Three Lions English Pub
