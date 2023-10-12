Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Greta Thunberg to join Fosen activists

The Fosen activists demonstrated outside state-owned energy firm Statkraft on Thursday morning, with climate activist Greta Thunberg expected to join.

"We will block all of Statkraft," Nature and Youth leader Gina Gylver told the newspaper Dagavisen.

"The company owns 80 of the 151 wind turbines at Fosen. Protests have been organised to mark two years since the Norwegian Supreme Court ruled that the wind farm at Fosen was illegal as it infringed upon the Sami's right to herd reindeer," Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen, spokesperson for the activists, said.

On Wednesday, protests were held inside parliament, and lavvos were set up on Karl Johan street in central Oslo.

Real-term cut in support for disabled and visually impaired

Four of the six rates for Norway's basic allowance will not be increased, meaning that the visually impaired and disabled will receive a cut in real terms due to inflation.

This means that benefits for 130,000 recipients will not be adjusted in line with inflation next year, which is expected to be 3.8 percent.

The government's budgetary negotiation partner, the Socialist Left Party, has been disappointed by this.

"For me, it is incomprehensible that a government led by social democrats is following in Erna Solberg's footsteps, with anti-social cuts for those who are in a very vulnerable situation and have large additional expenses related to reduced functional capacity or illness," Freddy André Øvstegård, MP for the Socialist Left Party, told public broadcaster NRK.

Train issues around Oslo on Thursday morning

Several trains on the Gardeoen line and the main line will be delayed due to an incident on the tracks, state-owned railway operator Bane Nor has said.

Lillestrøm station had earlier been closed. Among the services affected are trains between Oslo and Trondheim, the airport express train and several trains in and out of the capital.

There were also issues between Oslo and Kolbotn on Thursday morning.

Mountain passes in southern Norway closed by snow

County road 51 over Valdresflye, county road 55 over Sognefjellet, and national road seven over Hardangervidda have been closed due to snowfall in the mountains, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said on Thursday.

"Winter is now approaching. If you are going to drive over the mountains, you must wear winter tyres. At the same time, it pays to check the Norwegian Road Administration's website," Tilia Mathre at the Norwegian Road Traffic Centre told Norwegian newswire NTB.