Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Fresh Fosen demonstrations

Demonstrators blocked Karl Johan Street in central Oslo on Wednesday morning. The group are protesting the government’s inaction regarding wind farms in Fosen, which the Supreme Court has ruled infringes on native Sami human rights.

The action marks two years since the Supreme Court ruled that the wind turbines infringed on the rights of indigenous Sami reindeer herders.

“When the state does not follow its own law and does not respect a unanimous Supreme Court judgment, we have in practice no rule of law. No resident of Norway can then be sure of their own legal security. That is why this is not only an issue that concerns reindeer herding Sami on Fosen, us Sami who have turned up here, but it absolutely concerns all of us together,” spokesperson Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen said.

Security around gas and oil installations to be beefed up

The western police district is strengthening preparedness around oil and gas installations following a gas leak in the Gulf of Finland.

The tightening comes after a leak from a gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland, which Finish President Sauli Niinistö said was probably caused by sabotage.

“We have increased focus on preventive patrolling at oil and gas installations in our area,” Helge Blindheim, from the western police district, told Bergens Avisen.

Durek Verret is waiting for new kidney

Durek Verret, the self-styled shaman engaged to Princess Märtha Louise, has announced that he is awaiting a kidney transplant.

“Now I am waiting for friends to offer me a new kidney so that I can have a kidney transplant. I want to continue to heal and do great things,” he said on Instagram.

Verret claimed the dark energy he receives in his work as a shaman was behind his health issues.

Verret and Märtha Louise will marry on August 31st 2024, in Geiringer.

Norway’s foreign ministry to transport stranded citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is arranging transport to get stranded citizens in Tel Aviv back to Norway.

The citizens will be evacuated at their own expense and have been encouraged to get in touch with the foreign ministry.

“Today we are setting up a Norwegian plane that can take Norwegians home to Norway. We have worked out this solution together with Norwegian over the past few days,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The security situation in Israel and in the Palestinian territories is very demanding. This has made it difficult for Norwegian citizens to travel abroad. That is why the government is now offering this opportunity,” she added.