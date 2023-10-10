What are the salary requirements for Norway's work permits?

Advertisement

There are a number of different rules in which one can move to Norway, whether it's under the family immigration rules, on an education visa, as an EEA national or as the family member of an EEA national.

Another of the most common routes is the work permit. When applying for work immigration to Norway with the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), there are a number of options.

The most common of these is the skilled worker permit. The skilled worker permit is for those who have completed higher education and vocational training and have been offered a full-time job in Norway that requires applicant's education or qualifications.

Another requirement is for the pay and working conditions to be no poorer the norm in Norway. If you are working in an industry where a collective bargaining agreement applies, you will need to be paid the same or more than the collective wage rate.

The best way to ensure that the wages you have been offered match this is to contact the union responsible for the sector or to inform the company that has made the job offer of this requirement.

Should you work in an occupation where no collective agreement exists, the applicant must be earning at least 480,900 kroner per year before tax. Those offered lower salaries can still have their permits granted if the offered wage is normal for your occupation in the place where you have been offered a job.

Should the job require a bachelor's degree, your pay must be at least 448,900 kroner per year before tax. A lower salary will also be accepted if it can be documented that this is normal for the job you are doing in the company you have been offered work.

Such rules don't apply to offshore workers, and the wage requirements for athletes, coaches, teachers and religious leaders are lower at 296,550 kroner pre-tax.

Self-employed people who will be running a company in Norway are also required to make a business income of 296,550 kroner per year. This is on top of the other requirements, which differ quite a bit from those who will be working for a Norwegian employer.

Wage rules which require the salary to be in line with Norwegian conditions are also in place for those applying for seasonal worker permits.

Is there any way around the wage rules?

If you are eligible for another type of permit, then you will not be subject to the same requirements as a skilled worker permit. For example, when granted a family immigration permit, there are no stipulations as to how much you should earn when you get a job.

The same applies when moving to Norway as the family member of an EEA national.