Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Record numbers seek mental health care in Helse Sør- Øst hospitals

Helse Sør-Øst hospitals have reported a surge in the number of patients seeking mental health care this year, Helse Sør-Øst said in an annoucement.

Helse Sør-Øst - the South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority - is the largest of the four regional health authorities in Norway, and it covers the counties of Viken, Oslo, Innlandet, Vestfold og Telemark, and Agder.



Terje Rootwelt, the head of Helse Sør-Øst, commended the healthcare institutions for their efforts in coping with the rising demand.

By the end of August, the hospitals conducted nearly 750,000 consultations for adult mental health care and 375,000 consultations for children and young people.

These figures represent a 3.2 percent increase in adult mental health consultations and a 4.6 percent rise in consultations for children and young people compared to the previous year.

Norwegian authorities still working on supporting stranded citizens in Israel and Palestine

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively working on identifying exit options for stranded Norwegian citizens in Israel and Palestine.

The new conflict in the region has made the situation both serious and uncertain for travellers.

Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde, a spokesperson for the ministry, acknowledged the difficulties faced by travellers, citing limited and frequently cancelled commercial flights from Israel.

Recent developments have further complicated the situation, with a flight carrying over 170 Norwegian citizens from Israel cancelled on Monday.

Currently, there are around 500 Norwegian citizens in Israel and approximately 70 in Palestine.

Increase in asylum applications in Norway, Switzerland, and Europe

The European Union (EU), Norway, and Switzerland have seen a substantial increase in asylum seekers in 2023, with over 800,000 asylum applications recorded this year, marking the highest number since 2016.

Data from the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA) reveals that by October 3rd, a total of 801,459 asylum applications had been submitted across these nations.

Latvia tops the list with a remarkable 168 percent surge in asylum applications compared to the previous year, closely followed by Estonia with a 119 percent increase, attributed to heightened migration from Belarus.

On the other hand, Denmark, Malta, and Cyprus have experienced declines in asylum applications, with drops of 56 percent, 54 percent, and 52 percent, respectively.

Russian aircraft intercepted by Norwegian and British planes

In a recent incident, Norwegian and British military aircraft successfully escorted a Russian maritime patrol plane away from the vicinity of the British flagship "HMS Queen Elizabeth" during its visit to northern Norway.



The British battle group at sea reported the incident, which occurred on Friday, via X/Twitter.