Norwegian health authority urges risk groups to take Covid and flu jabs

Fewer people were choosing to take flu vaccines, particularly among risk groups, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in a press release.

Last year, vaccination coverage against flu decreased, dropping from 63 percent to 59 percent among risk groups, which include people over 65 and those with chronic illnesses.

This decline was particularly noticeable among younger people with chronic conditions.

"More people should take the flu and Covid-19 vaccines to protect themselves against serious illness and death," Trygve Ottersen, infection control director at the NIPH, said.

Over 5,500 hospitalisations were to the flu in the last year. Norway experienced three waves of Covid infections, leading to more than 6,700 hospitalisations last year.

"The high number of admissions places a heavy burden on the health service, and can have serious consequences for those who become ill," Ottersen said.

Vulnerable groups at risk

He issued a clear call to everyone in the risk groups to receive these vaccines during the autumn.

Predicting the severity of the upcoming flu season is always challenging. Still, a more robust flu season is possible this winter due to observed changes in flu viruses. The NIPH also anticipates further Covid infection peaks.

"The coronavirus is constantly changing, and new variants continue to appear," Ottersen said.

While the smaller autumn wave has passed, the NIPH is prepared for new outbreaks throughout the winter, though their scale remains uncertain.

The institute encouraged people over 65, residents of care homes and nursing homes, pregnant women in their 2nd and 3rd trimesters, and individuals with chronic diseases to receive the flu vaccine and a refresher dose against Covid-19 Additionally, it recommended a pneumococcal vaccine every six years for those over 65 and in risk groups.

More information on flu jabs in Norway can be found in English on the website of the NIPH.