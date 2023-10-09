What you need to know about Norway's Oslo Gardermoen Airport

Advertisement

Since its opening on October 8th 1998, 475 million passengers have travelled through Oslo airport.

In 2022, 22 million people passed through the airport, which is Norway's biggest.

The airport is also Europe's most punctual. Last year, 76.2 percent of all departures took off on schedule. Meanwhile, 77 percent of scheduled arrivals landed at the airport on time.

Norway's largest airport

As the largest airport in Norway, it services 38 airlines and has links to 139 destinations. A full overview of the 139 destinations and the frequency of flights is available online. An overview of the airlines operating out of Gardermoen can be found on the website of state-owned airport operator Avinor.

It has three US destinations (Miami, LA, New York), three destinations in Asia (Doha, Bangkok and Dubai), and one direct destination in Africa (Marrakech).

However, it is still possible to get to all over the world from the airport as you can take non-direct flights and journeys which will have stop-offs.

Getting from the airport to Oslo and vice-versa

Many opt for the Oslo Airport Express train from Gardermoen to the city centre. The direct train has several departures per hour, and the journey takes 19 minutes to get to Oslo Central Station. Additionally, the train stops at three locations in Oslo: the central station, the National Theatre Station (Nasjonalteateret) and Skøyen.

Tickets cost 230 kroner for a single. Children under 16 travel free, and those under 20 and over 67 get half-price tickets.

The train is comfortable and decently equipped to handle passengers with luggage. The last daily departure is typically around 12:50am.

There are other train options available, and they are cheaper than the airport express and don't take too much longer. For these, you will need the Ruter app, which covers public transport for the counties of Oslo and Viken. You can also use the Vy app to purchase a train ticket too.

When travelling to all areas of Oslo, the destination zone will be one. Tickets cost 118 kroner when travelling on regional trains.

Regional trains carry the designation R (the R12, for example). Regional trains take slightly longer and have less room for luggage.

There is also an express bus service, Flybussen. This has some advantages other than the train. Firstly, there is a dedicated luggage hold, and several services run throughout the night. Tickets for the service cost 229 kroner.

Taking a taxi is also an option; the drive to central Oslo takes around an hour. Traffic typically isn't too much of an issue. Taxi services from the airport generally have a fixed rate, which depends on the time of day, number of passengers and pickup point. Several providers serve the airport. You can expect a taxi to cost between 945 – 1,100 kroner during peak hours.

At the airport

There is a wide range of bakeries, bars, coffee shops, restaurants and kiosks where one can get food and refreshments before their flight. There are even three places to eat after you pass through passport control on outbound journeys should you have a change of heart and suddenly be hungry.

From Norwegian dishes to burgers, pizza, seafood, sandwiches and salads, there are many options available. However, you can expect to pay around 200 kroner for a restaurant dish without a drink and about the same for a smaller snack and a refreshment.

Most of the food places at the airport close around 9pm. You can see all the restaurants available in Oslo here.

The airport has a tax-free shopping area selling cosmetics, confectionary, tobacco products and alcohol. There are also a range of other stores sealing everything from books to sunglasses and souvenirs.

Hotels near the airport

Oslo airport is 49 kilometres from the town centre, so you may need to stay near the airport when travelling in and out of the country. There are two hotels within walking distance of the hotel. The Radisson Blu Airport Hotel and the Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Oslo Airport are there.

There are a number of other hotels near the airport – however, these will require a taxi or shuttle bus airport to arrive there. Avinor has a list of hotels near the airport on its website.

Parking

There are around 20,000 parking spaces at Oslo airport. They are located in two car parks and eight parking areas.

There are longer-term spaces available in addition to short-stay pick-up and drop-off.