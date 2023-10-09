Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norwegians stranded amidst Hamas-Israel conflict

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has labelled the recent Hamas attack in Israel as an act of terrorism that has affected innocent civilians.

The attack, followed by Israel's counter-response, has shaken the region, leaving many Norwegians. According to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), there are around 70 Norwegians stuck in Israel.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued advisories against non-essential travel to Israel in light of the escalating conflict.

New information revealed in controversy surrounding former Norwegian PM's husband

Fresh revelations have emerged in the share trading controversy involving Sindre Finnes, the husband of former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Finnes, who traded shares and securities worth approximately 125 million kroner during his spouse's tenure as prime minister, disclosed this information to the Norwegian parliament's (Storting) control committee last Friday, as reported by the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN).

Notably, most of Finnes' share trading activity was centred around the industrial company Norsk Hydro, with transactions totalling 18 million kroner during Erna Solberg's time as prime minister.

This development adds a new layer to the ongoing scrutiny of Finnes' financial activities.

Widerøe flight issues mayday, safely returns to Bodø

A Widerøe flight bound for Evenes and Andenes faced technical difficulties shortly after takeoff on Sunday, prompting an urgent return to Bodø in Norland County. The incident involved 48 passengers, as reported by the newspaper Avisa Nordland.

The technical problems emerged shortly after departure and were very swiftly followed by a mayday signal for assistance. Liss Emma Elevenes from the Central Rescue Center revealed that they received the alert from the Bodø tower just after 11 pm.

Widerøe's Press Manager, Catharina Solli, explained that the aircraft encountered a technical fault indicated by its instruments during the flight.

Consequently, the decision was made to return to Bodø, where a technical base was available. The mayday signal was issued to ensure heightened preparedness for landing, with all fire and rescue services on standby.

Fortunately, the landing proceeded without incident, and passengers were successfully rebooked onto another flight.

Stabbing incident in Bergen

In the early hours of Sunday night, a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed in the centre of Bergen.

Although the extent of his injuries remains unknown, he was conscious and transported to the hospital for treatment. The attacker was seen fleeing the scene.

Local authorities are investigating the incident, with police officers conducting interviews with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the vicinity of the crime scene.

The Western Police District stated that they received a report of the incident at Øvre Ole Bull's square around 3:06am.