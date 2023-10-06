Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway to unveil state budget

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will unveil the state budget in parliament at 9am. Ministers will then unveil the policies their departments are responsible for.

Vedum said the public could look forward to several tax policies he hoped would be well received.

“Things are a little brighter this year than last year. On the tax and duty side, there will be some relief,” he told the press on Friday morning.

“But this is done within a responsible and safe framework. It will not come as a surprise to those who work to set the interest rate (the central bank),” he added.

“I think those who have children in the nursery will be very happy that the nursery price is halved. There are very targeted and clear actions, especially for families with children and the elderly, especially what we do on pensions. Some of those who have had a low pension are those who have noticed the price increases very well,” Vedum also said.

Meanwhile, police are set to be boosted with an additional 500 million kroner in funding.

Climate Minister says the current government is popular

Despite both government parties recording disappointing local election results in September and struggling in the polls since taking charge in October 2021, Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide has said that the government remains popular.

“We have among the most popular governments in the world. I am very happy that many of my colleagues have more experience from working life than from academia,” he told the newspaper Klassekampen.

Eide was referring to a study that found Norway is among the countries where government members have the lowest education. He was responding to a claim from Labour MP Per Vidar Kjølmoen, who said the Labour Party had become too popular and was difficult for the public to relate to.

Charities warn of humanitarian crisis in Norway

Norway’s Red Cross, Salvation Army and Church City Mission have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis in Norway, TV 2 reports.

“You have to be able to say that it is a humanitarian crisis that so many people do not have food on the table for their children today,” Adelheid Firing Hvamsbal, from the Church’s City Mission, said.

Ingvill Alisøy-Gjerløw said that 50 percent of the people it gave food to were families with small children.

Color Line cancels Norway-Denmark ferries

Strong winds mean that Color Line has chosen to cancel its services between Norway and Denmark on Friday afternoon onwards.