Norwegian and Russian generals meet to discuss shared Arctic border

The talks marked the first such known meeting between the two since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, chief of Norway's joint headquarters and Lieutenant General Stanislav Vladimirovich Maslov, chief of the FSB Border

Directorate for Russia's Western Arctic region, met on a Norwegian coast guard vessel, the Norwegian military said in a statement.

Norway and Russia share a 198-kilometre border above the Arctic Circle.

"It is important to conduct these meetings to discuss challenges and agree on common objectives and necessary measures regarding border cooperation, rescue cooperation, and fisheries management," Odlo said in a statement.

"It can prevent accidents and misunderstandings between Norway and Russia," he added.

Representatives from the Norwegian coast guard, the Norwegian border commissioner, the Norwegian defence attache in Moscow and Odlo made up the Norwegian delegation.

Cooperation on the Norwegian-Russian border is based on an agreement signed in 1949. The countries have also cooperated on fisheries since the 1970s.