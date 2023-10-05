Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

PM tells the public to consider switching banks

Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said that consumers should consider switching banks and pay close attention to their terms and conditions.

He said that during a time of high interest rates, it was crucial there was healthy competition in the market to ensure customers were getting the best deal possible.

"In a time of high interest rates, it is extra important that competition in the banking market works, that customers are active and examine the conditions in the banks, and that there is a low threshold for switching banks," Støre said.

The PM said the government would also take several measures to secure people's finances. He pointed to a redistributive tax policy and strengthened welfare for pensioners and families with small children.

Number of car thefts in Norway has seen significant fall

Annual car thefts in Norway have fallen more than 80 percent over the past twenty years.

In 2003, more than 14,600 cars were stolen in Norway. That figure is currently down to around 2,400 cars annually.

Steering wheel locks, electronic immobilisers and GPS trackers has made things harder for car thieves. Furthermore, stolen electric cars are not very attractive to those in other countries, should thieves try to sell the vehicles there.

Sigmund Clementz at the insurance company If said that many should try and leave their keys in a tricker spot for thieves to find to reduce the chances of one's car being stolen.

Norway and EU yet to hold train privatisation talks

The European Commission has not heard from the Norwegian state despite a government pledge in 2021 to prevent the EU from opening up the Norwegian rail market for privatisation.

The EU's fourth railway package means that Norway must open up all train traffic to competition from the end of this year.

The EU Commission said that the regulations for Norway to do so already entered force in June 2022. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport has said it has used exemption options to continue awarding rail contracts directly.

Norwegian with an increase in passengers

Airline Norwegian had two million passengers during September. This corresponded to an 8 percent increase compared to the year before.

In addition to the increased passenger numbers, regularity and punctuality also improved.