Norwegian mobile payment service Vipps to increase charges for sending gifts

Vipps users will need to pay 8 kroner when sending a gift with wrapping paper to someone else from December 4th.

The payment service emailed its users on Wednesday to confirm the change, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports.

Until December 4th, wrapping paper will continue to cost 5 kroner. The gift option for transferring money to other users was introduced in 2020 and includes ‘digital wrapping paper’ for the recipient of the gift.

More than 2 million gifts were sent via Vipps in 2022.

“The prices of wrapping paper have not changed in 3 years. Like the rest of society, we have increased costs to run our services. Therefore, we are now warning that the price of gift wrap will increase from December 4th,” Caroline Lunde told VG.

She said the price jump was due to the constant cost of having developers and designers working on the service.