Norwegian mobile payment service Vipps to increase charges for sending gifts
The cost of digital wrapping paper when sending money as a gift on Norway’s mobile payment service Vipps will be increased in December.
Vipps users will need to pay 8 kroner when sending a gift with wrapping paper to someone else from December 4th.
The payment service emailed its users on Wednesday to confirm the change, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports.
Until December 4th, wrapping paper will continue to cost 5 kroner. The gift option for transferring money to other users was introduced in 2020 and includes ‘digital wrapping paper’ for the recipient of the gift.
More than 2 million gifts were sent via Vipps in 2022.
“The prices of wrapping paper have not changed in 3 years. Like the rest of society, we have increased costs to run our services. Therefore, we are now warning that the price of gift wrap will increase from December 4th,” Caroline Lunde told VG.
She said the price jump was due to the constant cost of having developers and designers working on the service.
Comments
See Also
Vipps users will need to pay 8 kroner when sending a gift with wrapping paper to someone else from December 4th.
The payment service emailed its users on Wednesday to confirm the change, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports.
Until December 4th, wrapping paper will continue to cost 5 kroner. The gift option for transferring money to other users was introduced in 2020 and includes ‘digital wrapping paper’ for the recipient of the gift.
More than 2 million gifts were sent via Vipps in 2022.
“The prices of wrapping paper have not changed in 3 years. Like the rest of society, we have increased costs to run our services. Therefore, we are now warning that the price of gift wrap will increase from December 4th,” Caroline Lunde told VG.
She said the price jump was due to the constant cost of having developers and designers working on the service.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.