What you need to know about Norway's Bergen Flesland Airport

Serving both Vestland county and Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, Flesland Airport welcomes over 3.8 million passengers each year, making it an important regional entry point.

The airport offers dozens of direct routes to major European cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and London, as well as a number of domestic locations. These routes are primarily operated by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Widerøe, and Norwegian.

You can find updated information on all departures and arrivals on the website of Avinor, the state-owned company responsible for managing and operating a many of Norway's airports.

Food, drinks, and souvenirs

Flesland is not a big airport, but there are plenty of options if you're looking to grab a bite or have a cup of coffee before – or after – your flight.

Seafood (Værbitt, YO!), fried chicken (Fly Chicken), burgers (Rabbagast), pizzas (Pizzabakeren), hotdogs, sweet buns (BIT), are all available.

Furthermore, there is free Wi-Fi and numerous charging stations throughout the airport, as well as very tidy toilet facilities. Security experts recommend using security software such as a VPN when accessing free public Wi-Fi networks.

The airport also has a number of local and regional souvenirs that travellers can purchase, as well as more standard tax-free shopping options.

Airport-to-city and city-to-airport transit

Upon landing at Flesland, you'll find a range of convenient transportation options to explore the broader Bergen region.

Generally speaking, travelling from the airport to the city centre is quite straightforward, taking 25 minutes by car or taxi, or slightly longer (around 30 to 40 minutes) by the airport bus.

Overall, you can choose between multiple transportation options.

Bergen Light Rail (Bybanen): An economical choice, the tram takes approximately 45 minutes from the airport to the city centre, with tickets costing only 40 kroner for adults and 20 kroner for children. If you're travelling on a budget and are okay with spending an extra 20 minutes travelling (compared to the taxi or bus options), use the Bybanen.

Airport Bus (Flybussen): The airport bus offers a faster route to Bergen city centre, taking around 30 minutes – though it's more expensive than the Bybanen. You can pre-purchase tickets online for roughly 149 kroner or buy them onboard for an additional 30 kroner. The bus stops at key locations, including the famous Bryggen wharf in Bergen's city centre. An overview of the different route's is available online.

Taxi: Opting for a taxi provides the most direct route to your place of stay in Bergen, and dozens of taxis are readily available outside the arrival terminal. Multiple taxi companies operate in Bergen, such as 07000 Bergen Taxi and Taxi 1 AS. This is among the more expensive options, as a one-way taxi trip will easily set you back between 500 and 800 kroner. The upside is that this is among the fastest transport options – you'll be in the centre in around 25 minutes.

There is also a limousine service at the airport (operated by GA Partner/BALIMO - Bergen Airport Limousine), offering personalised high-end transportation.

The abovementioned transport options are also widely available for the city-to-airport trip if you're leaving Bergen via Flesland Airport.

Parking options (drop-off and pick-ups)

Flesland has more than 5,000 parking spaces. All parking areas are equipped with automatic number plate recognition, so you won't need to buy a parking ticket.

For passenger drop-off, a designated zone is available just outside the terminal. This area is used solely for dropping off passengers, and parking is not permitted. After seven minutes at the drop off zone, you will be charged for parking.

If you're picking up someone, you should use the short-stay car park, P1. This area also offers a seven minute free period (which is often too short for drop-offs, so many Bergen residents opt to wait for their friends and family to land and exit the airport at the nearby Circle K gas pump, located 1 minute from the airport).

After the initial free period, a charge of 50 kroner applies for every 20 minutes (or part thereof) from the moment of entry, 90 kroner per hour, and 450 kroner for a full 24-hour stay.

You can find more information about parking options on Avinor's website.

Nearby hotels

There are several hotels near Bergen Airport that travellers can make sure of, and virtually all offer complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast.

Within walking distance, you'll find the Clarion Bergen Airport, Comfort Hotel Bergen Airport, and Scandic Flesland Airport.

If you take a 5–10-minute taxi drive, you can also find the Quality Hotel Edvard Grieg, Scandic Kokstad, and Thon Hotel Bergen Airport nearby.