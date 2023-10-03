Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Viken to introduce seamless public transport on November 1st

Commuters travelling between Oslo and Viken will no longer have to purchase a new ticket when entering an area covered by a different public transport provider. The changes will apply from November 1st.

The new agreement covers the three public transport firms in Oslo and Viken, Brakar, ØKT, and Ruter. The new rules apply to the capital and former counties of Akershus, Buskerud and Østfold which are a part of Viken County.

Commuters can now purchase a single ticket from any of the three local transportation companies and use it for their entire trip, provided the trip ends in the zone the passenger has crossed into.

Passengers will be able to seamlessly transition between buses, trams, subways, and trains within their arrival zone, eliminating the need to purchase additional tickets. The free transport will only apply in the arrival zone.

Troms and Finnmark braces for up to 30 centimetres of snow

Residents of the Troms and Finnmark county in northern Norway are preparing for an impending snowfall as meteorologists predict significant accumulations of up to 30 centimetres in some areas this week.

The Meteorological Institute issued a snow warning on Tuesday, covering both Troms and Finnmark.

Per Egil Haga, an on-duty meteorologist, stated that some areas might experience heavy snow showers, starting in Finnmark on Tuesday evening and advancing to Troms on Wednesday evening.

Haga said there was the potential for substantial snowfall, with estimates ranging from 20 to 30 centimetres within a single day.

Catholic Bible in Norwegian published by the Bible Society

The Norwegian Bible Society has unveiled the first-ever Norwegian edition of the Catholic Bible. This edition marks a significant milestone for the Catholic Church in Norway.

Acknowledging the importance of this release, Øyvind Haraldseid, the secretary-general of the Bible Society, expressed some regret that it took this long to publish the resource in Norwegian.

DN: SAS to hold press conference following conclusion of capital raising process

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has called for a press conference on Tuesday following a board meeting held in Stockholm on Monday.

The meeting aimed to finalise the bidding process for new shares in the company, which closed one week ago.

The newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) received confirmation from the company regarding this development on Monday evening, as reported by the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

The official stock exchange announcement stated that the press conference's purpose is to provide an update on the ongoing capital raising process.

On Tuesday, SAS CEO Anko van der Werff will address the press, shedding light on the anticipated process outcomes.