Parts of northern Norway to see significant snowfall

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute highlighted the risk of sleet and snow showers in Troms and Finnmark for the days ahead.

In a morning NRK Troms broadcast, meteorologist Iris Hestnes said temperatures would likely drop throughout the week, indicating a transition to colder conditions.

Hestnes explained, "On Wednesday morning, there may be a bit of sleet, but mostly rain. From the morning, it will change to some showers, with high-altitude areas experiencing sleet and snow."

When asked about the possibility of snow settling in the lowlands, Hestnes said, "It is always difficult to know. Now, the ground is not very cold, so initially, it will probably take some time before it settles. In terms of high-altitude areas, it may eventually settle, possibly over the course of the week."

Advertisement

Heavy snowfall in Finnmark and Troms

Speaking to the newspaper Nordlys on Monday, meteorologist Per Egil Haga said there was the potential for heavy snowfall in certain places, particularly in Finnmark on Tuesday evening and in Troms on Wednesday evening.

Haga stated, "We have said over 20, perhaps up to 30 centimetres in some places, in the course of a day."

Advertisement

Tromsø and Lyngen were among the areas mentioned as potentially affected by an early autumn snowfall.

As the region prepares for challenging driving conditions, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration's website is the place to check for updates and information on road conditions to ensure safety during the autumn season.

Travellers are advised to stay informed and exercise caution while navigating the snowy conditions in Troms and Finnmark.

Advertisement

A scramble for winter tires

Meteorologists' warnings of snowfall in Troms and Finnmark triggered a typical scramble for winter tires in Tromsø.

READ MORE: Why sooner is better than later for switching to winter tyres in Norway

One of the city's largest tire service providers, Dekkteam, has been inundated by panicked residents rushing to change their tires, according to a report from newspaper VG.

However, experienced locals know that the first snow rarely accumulates, and meteorologists are not anticipating major traffic disruptions in the city itself, urging residents to take it easy and avoid unnecessary tire changes.

The winter tyre season for northern parts of the country begins on October 16th and November 1st for the rest of the country.