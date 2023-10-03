Free public transport transfers to be introduced in Oslo and Viken

Advertisement

The new scheme is being introduced to simplify public transport in two of Norway’s most populated counties.

Customers who have bought a single ticket from either Ruter, ØKT or Brakar can use their existing ticket when using a service from another company in the same zone they arrived in.

So, if a passenger arrives from zone 1 to zone 2, they can use services from another provider in zone 2 to complete their journey.

However, they will need to purchase another ticket if should they wish to travel to zone 3 or beyond the zone they arrived in.

“It has long been a clear goal for Viken to make the travel experience more seamless for travellers,” Olav Skinnes, county councillor for transport, in Viken said in an announcement.

“With this measure, it will be easier to choose public transport by not having to buy two tickets if you are going to continue in the zone you get off in when you take one of the cross-county bus lines,” he added.

Advertisement

Travellers from the former counties of Buskerud and Østfold (both in Viken) can, therefore, travel to Oslo and use the bus, tram or metro in the Ruter zone they arrive in and do not need to purchase an extra ticket.

The same also applies to Ruter’s, the public transport provider for Oslo, lines into Buskerud and Østfold.

Travellers on the following services will benefit from the change:

Brakar’s 71 service from Drammen to Asker

Brakar’s 169 service from Lierbyen to Oslo

Brakar’s 200 service from Hønefoss to Oslo

ØKT’s 9 service from Mysen to Askim to Oslo

Ruter’s 540 service from Vestby to Moss

Ruter’s 490 line from Lillestrøm to Trøgstad.