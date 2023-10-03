Average rent in Norway rises 8 percent in a single year

Advertisement

According to the rent index put together by the rental agency Husleie.no, the average home cost 11,838 kroner to rent in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 8.16 percent on the same period in 2022.

"The increase in rental prices is still sky-high and far above normal," Kjetil J. Olsen, chief executive of Husleie, told the NTB newswire. "Many tenants find that they have been given [the equivalent of] one month of extra rent to pay a year.

"If we are going to talk about 'ordinary people', as the Støre government likes to do, then it is in the rental market that you meet them. These price increases hit many of them hard."

Rents have risen highest in Stavanger and Sandnes, with a 12.1 percent rise on the same period in 2022, followed by Bergen, where the average rent rose 7.4 percent to 11,162 kroner.

Oslo saw the average rent rise a slightly less steep 6.4 percent to 15,473 kroner, while the average rent rose the least in Trondheim, where it was up 5.4 percent to 11,472 kroner.

A recent survey conducted among tenants on Husleie.no's platform showed that almost 60 percent of them were between 20 and 39 years of age, with a quarter of them students and only about half working full time.