Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

High number of road fatalities in Norway

September of this year has seen a grim record in road deaths in Norway, with 19 people losing their lives. This is the highest death toll for the first month of autumn in the country since 2013.

Preliminary data from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration reveals that a total of 100 people have died in road traffic accidents thus far in 2023.

This figure represents an increase of eleven deaths compared to the same period last year.

Motorcycle accidents have been a particularly concerning issue in recent months, claiming the lives of eleven people.

Young man indicted for embezzlement of 74 million kroner

A man in his twenties is facing multiple serious charges related to embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, and fraud.

The charges stem from his time as a temporary worker at the Sparebank 1 SMN bank, where he allegedly embezzled nearly 74.8 million kroner.

According to a press release by the police, the accused man is further charged with significant money laundering activities involving the transfer of substantial amounts to his personal accounts and overseas destinations.

Approximately 50 million kroner of the embezzled funds are believed to be irrecoverable, as stated by law enforcement authorities.

New safety requirements enhance collision protection in buses

Starting October 1st, buses in Norway will be subject to new safety requirements to improve collision protection.

One of the key aspects of the new regulations is the introduction of reinforced construction at the front of buses.

This measure is expected to significantly enhance the safety of bus drivers in frontal collisions.

Norway's Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård expressed his satisfaction with these safety enhancements, emphasizing their importance in prioritizing the well-being of bus drivers.

Nygård stated, "I am happy that the new requirements for increased collision protection in buses are now coming into force. It is an important first step in the work to better protect our bus drivers."

Bronze Age arrows unearthed in remarkable discovery

In a special archaeological find, two remarkably well-preserved arrows from the Bronze Age were uncovered in mid-September in Norway, according to media reports over the weekend.

Described by an archaeologist as potentially unparalleled in Norwegian archaeology, these artefacts provide a fascinating glimpse into ancient craftsmanship and hunting techniques.

The first arrow, estimated to be 3,600 years old, boasts an arrowhead crafted from a river mussel.

The second arrow, dating back 3,000 years, presents an equally intriguing find. It features a stone tip meticulously bound to the wooden shaft using animal sinew and fist glue.