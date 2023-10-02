How long does it take to learn Norwegian living in Norway?

Advertisement

If you're contemplating a move to Norway or are already residing there and eager to become proficient in Norwegian, you might be wondering: How long does it take to learn Norwegian while living in Norway?

The answer, of course, varies widely from person to person and depends on several factors, including your prior experience with the language, the commitment, time, and dedication you plan to put into mastering Norwegian, your environment, and many others.

However, there's a general timeline that language students can expect if they move to the country and start taking courses.

The road to fluency

Generally speaking, you can expect to reach fluency in 1-2 years – if you frequent language courses while living in Norway.

"The average time required to speak the language quite fluently is one year if you opt for our fast-track learning programme. Students in this program start to communicate well in simple situations after two to three months of the course," Agnes Skjerve of the language school Lingu told The Local.

"With the slower approach, it can take one and a half to two years. It all depends on the design of the course programme, the student's language learning predispositions, and the time available to study on a day-to-day basis. There is no shame in taking time to learn, too.

"If anyone tells you that learning a language follows the same path for everyone, don't listen. You are unique, and the way you learn will also be unique. The tip we can give is to find the course that matches your learning style," Skjerve said.

The benefits of learning Norwegian while living in Norway

Living in Norway provides a unique advantage – constant exposure to the language.

Conversations with locals, television, radio, and daily interactions all contribute to your language acquisition.

"Learning Norwegian while living in Norway provides much better chances of getting the job of your dreams in the Norwegian job market and quicker integration with your work colleagues once you get the job," Skjerve told The Local.

"It also generally makes the whole integration process in society much smoother," she said.

"One should also not forget about the administration-related everyday cases becoming easier to handle and how understanding the language really strengthens the understanding of everyday affairs while living here," Skjerve said.

Challenges language students face

While living in Norway will expedite your path to fluency, you should still expect to encounter the common challenges that most students face when learning the language.

"The biggest challenge students always mention is created by dialects, which seem very scary at first but become easier to handle once the knowledge of Norwegian grows," Lingu's Skjerve said.

"Another one is self-confidence and a fear of being judged if you make mistakes. We always tell our students not to worry about it. Practice as much as possible.

"For some students, the particular Norwegian vowels can also prove to be a little difficult, as learning to always pronounce Å, Æ and Ø correctly and recognising the unique vowels while listening to the language, can be a little tricky, especially at the start of your learning journey," Skjerve said.

"Practice makes perfect, so we always encourage students not to give up and just practice," she said, adding that language learning is about improving communication, not avoiding mistakes.

"On the other hand, as a language school, our job is to help our students pay attention to details because ingrained errors are hard to correct later on. Don't rush – everyone practices as much as they need and learns at their own pace – it is important to enjoy one's learning journey as much as possible," she added.

So, while learning Norwegian in Norway has its challenges, such as dialects and self-confidence issues, perseverance and practice remain your key allies on this language-learning adventure.

Embrace the journey, focus on improvement rather than perfection, and remember, it's okay to make mistakes along the way.