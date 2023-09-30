IN PICTURES: Crossing glaciers and fjords: Norwegian reindeer migrate for winter

Advertisement

Over fourteen days, an AFP photographer followed the Kautokeino reindeer on their way back from their summer pasture in Seglvik to the Kautokeino lands near the Finnish border.

A herd of reindeer forms a tight pack before swimming across a fjord in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

The reindeer -- bred by the indigenous Sami reindeer herders that span northern Europe -- are semi-nomadic and travel across vast expanses as they move between their winter and summer grazing grounds.

A herd of several hundred reindeer walk along the steep rocky mountain-side along the coastline in Jokelfjord, on route to their winter pastures in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

To make their journey home, the reindeer bypass two glaciers before arriving at the foot of the Jokelfjord glacier -- the only one in Europe which drains into the ocean.

The Sami follow their animals on quad bikes, on foot, or by boat.

Sami herder Ante Niillas Gaup lassoes a young reindeer to put a identification mark on his ear, in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

Ante Niillas Gaup, a 37-year-old Sami herder, whistles towards the herd to show them the path to take. But the herder, accompanied by his barking dogs, says mostly they are driven by their instinct to follow the right route.

"If they don't want to walk, they don't walk -- they do it little by little as they want, when they decide," said Gaup.

A Sami woman feeds her son while watching their herd of reindeer, in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

When they reach obstacles such as a steep wall or crossing a fjord, the reindeer stop and wait for a signal from the herders.

A Sami herder in a small motorboat in the middle of the fjord rings a bell to show them the way to the opposite bank.

A large herd of reindeer circle as they are temporarily placed inside an enclosure to be marked and identified by their Sami herders, on route to their winter pastures, near Reinfjord in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

When they are ready to swim, the reindeer form themselves into a single file, preparing to dive in.

Hundreds of the animals then launch into the water, grunting as they head for the other shore in a synchronised swim.

Several hundred reindeer swim across Jokelfjord, on route to their winter pastures in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

Once they reach land again, they are on the final leg of their journey to Kautokeino, where they will spend the winter.