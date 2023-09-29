Norway presents plan to crack down on young offenders

Advertisement

The crackdown comes after Norway's Minister of Justice, Emilie Mehl, said earlier this week that gangs were recruiting younger people into criminal networks.

"The changes that are now being proposed show that crime has consequences. It is important that the execution of the sentence takes account of the individual's circumstances and, at the same time, sets clear limits. Children and young people who commit criminal acts must now be met with a quick and effective response," Mehl said in a government announcement.

Courts will be allowed to combine prison sentences of up to six months with youth punishments. Norway had effectively ended the use of prison sentences for young offenders with a policy change in 2014.

Electronic ankle tags would also be used more to keep offenders away from certain areas and individuals.

"Child and youth crime is low in Norway, and most children and young people do not commit offences. At the same time, the crime scene is changing, and it is important to take action now before it gets out of control. A few young people commit serious and repeated crimes, we must step in to stop this," Mehl said.

The government said it would also develop the follow-up to young offenders and introduce more effective measures to prevent reoffending.

Young offenders in Norway are typically put on a follow-up plan as part of their punishment. The plans typically require the consent of the offender, something which the government wants to reduce.

It also said that it would ensure that punishments were implemented much quicker, simplify the legal framework, and give courts more scope for individual assessments.