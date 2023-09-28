Why Oslo's skyline could soon be home to taller high-rises

Advertisement

The building limit of 125 metres will apply to the heart of the city centre in Norway's capital, Norwegian technology publication Teknisk Ukeblad reports.

The current tallest building in the city is the Oslo Plaza, and it is Norway's second tallest building. It was completed in 1989 and opened in 1990. The building is between 109 and 117 metres tall.

The new high-rise strategy outlines the areas of the city where taller than typically allowed buildings can be constructed. Across much of the city, there is a building limit of between 28 and 42 metres in place.

Under the new strategy, there are ten parts of the city where buildings can be built up to 70 metres in height.

"We have made it clear which quality requirements apply so that this becomes more predictable for developers, politicians and us who deal with cases," Hanne Sophie Solhaug from the Planning and Building Agency (PBE) said.

Advertisement

Several high-rise projects in the city centre are currently pending. However, the PBE said that while building limits have been increased, projects still need to meet other zoning and planning requirements to get the go-ahead.

The strategy also wants to avoid too many high-rises being built and outlined that only buildings which "add a clear added value to the city will be built".