Study: High level of environmental toxins present in young people in Norway

Almost all (99.6 per cent) of the 669 children that participated in the research had bisphenol A (BPA) levels that exceeded what it considered safe, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said in the report.

Over a quarter of the children also had higher than safe levels of PFAS in their system.

“Substances that accumulate in the body over time, because they are excreted so slowly, such as many PFAS, we are particularly concerned about. The figures from the survey show that there is a need to introduce measures at the community level to reduce exposure to BPA and PFAS in the population,” Line Småstuen Haug from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said of the figures.

BPA is found in packaging for food and drink, cosmetics, medical equipment, plastics and thermal paper receipts. BPA is found in polycarbonate and epoxy resins. BPA exposure can be linked to a number of health issues as it can bind to hormone receptors.

PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a large group of synthetic chemicals used for their water, stain and grease-resistant properties.

Blood and urine samples were taken from children participating in the survey.

The NIPH said that the level of environmental toxins found in young people in Norway were comparable to similar studies in other European countries.

Norway, along with Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, have drawn up proposals to ban the use of PFAS in the EU/EEA. The European Commission has previously introduced value limits for the content of certain PFAS in selected foods as well as drinking water.

“Although the levels of several PFAS have decreased significantly since the 2000s, the results from the Environmental Biobank show that there is a need to introduce more measures. Studies have also shown that levels of BPA have decreased over the last decade in several countries. Still, the results from the Environmental Biobank are worrying, as BPA can have adverse health effects, including on the immune system and reproduction,” Småstuen Haug said.